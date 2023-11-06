RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,306 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 309,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,726. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $716.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1243 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

