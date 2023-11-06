RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 308,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
