RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

