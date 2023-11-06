RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,376 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,268 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,399,000 after buying an additional 1,605,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.78. 3,365,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667,143. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.56.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

