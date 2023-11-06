RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,320 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $26,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $467,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 293,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

