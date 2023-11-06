RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,804 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $57.14. 857,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,347. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

