RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,570. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.87 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.04.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.