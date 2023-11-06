RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $451.24. 351,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,870. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $431.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

