RKL Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 268,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after buying an additional 129,065 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,971. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average is $157.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.