RKL Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.14. 84,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,997. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

