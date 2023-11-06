RKL Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,090,000.

VO stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.14. The stock had a trading volume of 230,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

