RKL Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,588.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AGZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,321. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.80 and a 12-month high of $109.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

