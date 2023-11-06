RKL Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.56% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,881,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QLTA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.90. 33,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,811. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.