RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 120.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 243 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.91. The company had a trading volume of 406,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,144. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $262.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.44 and its 200-day moving average is $222.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.