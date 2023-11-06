RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 151,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,792,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $1,115,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,818,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,797,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,134. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

