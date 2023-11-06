RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $294,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock traded down $12.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $438.69. 293,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,496. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.59 and a 1-year high of $492.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

