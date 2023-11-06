RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $45.62 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $45,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.05. The stock had a trading volume of 315,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,293. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.66.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

