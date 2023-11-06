RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 135,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,252. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

