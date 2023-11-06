RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $8.84 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $453.06. 451,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,927. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $174.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $496.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

