RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $81.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 9.6% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $81,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 633,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,776. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $54.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

