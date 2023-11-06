RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $900,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $69.89. 1,803,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

