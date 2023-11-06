RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $912,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 61.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $147,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $62.66. 431,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,887. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

