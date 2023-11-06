RKL Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 175,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,806,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,084,000 after buying an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.55. 702,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,231. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

