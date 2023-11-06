RKL Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.91. The company had a trading volume of 384,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,316. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

