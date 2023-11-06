RKL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after acquiring an additional 320,018 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 31.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,256,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,979. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average of $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.