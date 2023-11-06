RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after buying an additional 773,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,865.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,934,000 after buying an additional 643,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.20. 194,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.01%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.