RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,704 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 221.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $243.49. 252,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.54. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

