RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,101 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $93.25. 1,690,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,164. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

