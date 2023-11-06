RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 419 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,096 shares of the software company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 40,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,656,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Stock Performance
ADBE stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $562.32. 662,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $537.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $287.57 and a one year high of $574.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
