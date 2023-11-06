RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 419 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,096 shares of the software company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 40,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,656,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $562.32. 662,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $537.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $287.57 and a one year high of $574.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

