RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,272,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,257,000 after acquiring an additional 161,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NOW traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $605.01. 296,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,615. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $568.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.25 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $283,877.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,584.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $283,877.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,584.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.95, for a total value of $809,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,211,158. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

