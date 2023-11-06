RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $41,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHM stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.24. 114,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,835. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

