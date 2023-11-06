RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,017,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 194,701.9% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,927,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.26. 416,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,009. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

