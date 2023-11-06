RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.6 %
Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.09.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MAA
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
