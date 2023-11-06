RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $503.53. 173,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,581. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.67 and a 52-week high of $508.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

