RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.33. The company had a trading volume of 680,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,671. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.95.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.