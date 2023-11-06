RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 433 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $211.19. The company had a trading volume of 558,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

