RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,442. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

