RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,959 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

