RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,732,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,801,000 after purchasing an additional 200,857 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,482,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,177,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,780,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.91. 256,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.