RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.77. The company had a trading volume of 341,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,204. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $219.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.46 and its 200 day moving average is $191.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

