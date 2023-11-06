RKL Wealth Management LLC Takes $287,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AT&T stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,374,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,081,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

