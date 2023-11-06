RKL Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after buying an additional 111,108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWM traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,216,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,834,916. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

