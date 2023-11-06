Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires Shares of 134 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $59,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.94.

Wingstop Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $206.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.77 and a 200 day moving average of $183.87. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

