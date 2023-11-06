Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,754 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.79% of Douglas Dynamics worth $19,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,324,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $27.23 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $625.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.72%.

PLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.