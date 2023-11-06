Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 113.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,194 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.35% of Littelfuse worth $25,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Littelfuse Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $233.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $207.91 and a one year high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

