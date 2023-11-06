Royce & Associates LP Sells 298,407 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 712,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298,407 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $29,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cohu by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 68.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $31.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

Insider Activity

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Cohu had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

