Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,689,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,041,116 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 8.95% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $243,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.41.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

