Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.82. 1,482,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,539,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Sabre alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabre

Sabre Trading Down 8.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $737.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,767,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,932,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,767,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,932,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 546,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250 and sold 200,714 shares worth $1,071,463. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sabre by 17.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sabre by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Sabre by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.