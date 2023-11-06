Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 350.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $207.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.50. The firm has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $266,937.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,737,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,686 shares of company stock valued at $136,580,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

