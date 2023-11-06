Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $182.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $184.00.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

CVX opened at $147.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Chevron by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

